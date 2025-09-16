Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 221.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

