Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 13,636 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF $IBTH

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTH opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

