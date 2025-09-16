Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

