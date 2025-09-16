Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Reliance accounts for approximately 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Reliance by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reliance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Reliance by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Shares of RS stock opened at $291.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.41. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

