Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 3.4%

ORCL stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.