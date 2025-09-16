OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 56.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,420. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,664,140. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

