Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.60 Sep 25 Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a sep 25 dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 553.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

OLY stock opened at C$130.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.25. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$95.51 and a one year high of C$134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.