Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.60 Sep 25 Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a sep 25 dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 553.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
OLY stock opened at C$130.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.25. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$95.51 and a one year high of C$134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32.
