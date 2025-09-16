Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Releases Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 304.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:OPTT opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Free Report) by 31,555.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.