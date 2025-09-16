Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 189,354 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
