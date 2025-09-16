Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 189,354 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

