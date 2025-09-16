Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3274331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novagold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NG

Novagold Resources Stock Up 5.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 76.72 and a current ratio of 76.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Hume D. Kyle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $91,626.80. This trade represents a 80.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novagold Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novagold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.