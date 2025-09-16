Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.75 and traded as high as $92.41. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 35,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrim BanCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Northrim BanCorp shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 23rd. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 37,588.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

