Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.