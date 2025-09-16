Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $118,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $176,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.2%

SPB opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

