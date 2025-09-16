Noble Financial Boosts Earnings Estimates for Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Noble Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $16.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.61. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.49 EPS.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.31 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Euroseas stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 387.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

