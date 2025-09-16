Next Level Private LLC Sells 131 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $427.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

