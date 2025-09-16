New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after purchasing an additional 829,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

