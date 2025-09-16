NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,668,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

