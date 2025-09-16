NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.