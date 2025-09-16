NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,624 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.