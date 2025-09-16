NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.