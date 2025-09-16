NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 12,220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,305.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

