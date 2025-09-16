Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 234,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $483.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.95 and its 200-day moving average is $430.11.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,493 shares of company stock valued at $92,673,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

