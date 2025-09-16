Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9%

MPWR opened at $849.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

