Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and traded as high as $23.04. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 22,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

