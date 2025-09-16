MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.00 and last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 110678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.97.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

