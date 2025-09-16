MFG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Fluor Corporation $FLR

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,847,000 after buying an additional 550,793 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 962,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 1,300,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FLR opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.