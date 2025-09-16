MFG Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.9% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

