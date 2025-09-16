Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
About Methes Energies International
Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methes Energies International
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.