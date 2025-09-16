Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $764.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,674 shares of company stock valued at $197,549,274 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

