Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Posts Earnings Results

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.23% and a return on equity of 233.00%.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $265,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

