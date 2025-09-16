Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Posts Earnings Results

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.23% and a return on equity of 233.00%.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
Mesabi Trust stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.
Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mesabi Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.