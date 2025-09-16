Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

