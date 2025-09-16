Melone Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Melone Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 512,571 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 237,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 167,904 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 644,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

