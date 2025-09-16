Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.

Mcrae Industrie Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.14. Mcrae Industrie has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter.

About Mcrae Industrie

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

