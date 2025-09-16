McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 605,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 395,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

