Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

