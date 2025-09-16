Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 769.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, InvesTrust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.8%

EFG stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

