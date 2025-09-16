Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

