Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 51,515 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,388,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

