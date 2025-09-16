Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manchester United and Marcus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Manchester United presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Marcus has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Manchester United.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $644.54 million 4.23 -$142.51 million ($0.49) -32.86 Marcus $735.56 million 0.69 -$7.79 million $0.45 36.04

This table compares Manchester United and Marcus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Manchester United pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -10.09% -22.40% -2.49% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marcus beats Manchester United on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

