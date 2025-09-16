Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.48 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 3857815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 733.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

