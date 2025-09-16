LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.28 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.92). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.92), with a volume of 12,027 shares traded.

LSL Property Services Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,690.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Castleton bought 3,328 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 per share, for a total transaction of £9,884.16. Insiders bought a total of 3,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

