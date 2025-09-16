Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

