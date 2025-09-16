Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Position Lifted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

