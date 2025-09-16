Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9,358.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 0.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 1.65% of NVR worth $356,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $8,286.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,956.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,473.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $120.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

