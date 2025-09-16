Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $4.90 Million in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 9.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 14.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

