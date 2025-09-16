Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5,815.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $388.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.