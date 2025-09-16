Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

EEM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

