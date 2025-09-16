Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $190.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.