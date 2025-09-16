Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after buying an additional 532,944 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after buying an additional 464,671 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 469,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,448,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 312,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,525.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 182,815 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price target on shares of Camtek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.