Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,649 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 4.4% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 341,981 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

